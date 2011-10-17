R e s t a u r a n t s M u s e u m s T o u r s N e w s

Buzz

Three more good reasons to go Down Under: the amazing array of Aussie wines at Langton's, an acclaimed Melbourne restaurant; the new cooking school at Australia's leading resort, Lilianfels Blue Mountains (a view from the hotel); and Landhaus, a guest house and restaurant with an eclectic menu in the Barossa Valley wine country.

Food of Love

A new dating alternative in Los Angeles puts asmuch emphasis on menus as on matchmaking. Just Eight offers singles the opportunity to go to a dinner party for eight at some of the city's best restaurants ($1,500 for six dinners; 213-251-9468).

Chocolate Palace

We Americans may call Hershey, Pennsylvania, our chocolate mecca, but the Belgians can now boast about their newly opened Cocoa and Chocolate Museum on Brussels's Grand' Place. Open daily, except Monday.

Brown-Bagging It

Mulholland Brothers first won fame for their handmade leather fly-fishing and safari bags. Now they've turned their attention to sports of an oenophile sort, fashioning this snazzy all-leather case for a couple of wine bottles ($345; 415-824-5995).

Suburban Style

The counter seating at the recently opened Rebecca may offer a sleek take on the American diner, but the fare from chef Reza Khorshidi is marked by French technique and simplicity. Both have inspired New Yorkers to drive north to Greenwich, Connecticut (265 Glenville Rd.; 203-532-9270).