Restaurants: Mail-Order Gifts

Hanukkah lasts for eight nights; now the Artisanal Cheese Center in Manhattan offers the Eight Cheeses of Hanukkah gift set, with amazing choices like the aged Spanish cow's milk Beyos ($120) or a fondue kit with pot, burner, forks and cheese ($225; 877-797-1200). Houston-based Berryhill mails savory tamales to fans like the Rolling Stones ($13 a dozen; 713-871-8226). And at Charleston's Peninsula Grill, chef Robert Carter will ship his Ultimate Coconut Cake, with loads of buttery frosting and coconut ($55; www.coconutcakes.com).

—Ratha Tep