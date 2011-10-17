R e s t a u r a n t s H o t e l s G u i d e b o o k s N e w s

Buzz

Three important island developments: the opening of the first offshore outpost of The Palm, Manhattan's famed steak house, at the El San Juan Hotel & Casino in Puerto Rico; the $42 million refurbishment of the fabled Elbow Beach resort in Bermuda; and the addition of 10(!) restaurants at the Atlantis resort in the Bahamas.

New Face at Field's

Elizabeth Fitzgerald, late of Philly's heralded White Dog Café, has been named chef of the Walnut Room, Marshall Field's flagship restaurant in Chicago (111 N. State St.; 312-781-3125)

Big Toque in Toronto

The Royal York Hotel will be able to claim the title of Toronto's top culinary destination in early 1999, when Canada's only certified master chef, George McNeill, opens his cooking studio on the hotel's 18th floor. Classes will feature regional Canadian food and wine. For information, call 416-368-2511.

Haute Handbooks

The luxury goods house Louis Vuitton has published its own set of seven so-very-inside guides to Europe's 30 most fashionable cities. They're filled with info on where to find stylish eating, drinking and--of course--shopping ($50 for a set; 800-285-2255).

Outback Express

The Great South Pacific Express is offering seats on the inaugural run of its plush new train in January. Riders will dine on five-course meals while traveling along Australia's scenic eastern coast (from $1,150 a person; 800-524-2420).