R e s t a u r a n t s H o t e l s A u c t i o n s N e w s

Toujours Alain

The latest from chef Alain Ducasse: L'Hostellerie de L'Abbaye de la Celle in Provence, a cozy 18th-century hotel; Bar & Boeuf in Monte Carlo, specializing in sea bass and beef; and Spoon des Iles on Mauritius, a spin-off of his Spoon Food and Wine in Paris.

New Delhi Delight

Sound the death knell for chintz and froufrou: the mod hotel trend has even reached India. The Manor in New Delhi is a study in hip minimalism; the modern European food at its restaurant, Seventy Seven, is just as sophisticated (011-91-11-692-5151).

A Natural High

Just the ticket for panicky airplane passengers: the Fear of Flying travel kit from Herban Essentials. Fruit and herb extracts calm your phobias faster than martinis--and leave no hangover ($12; 888-320-6994).

Dinner with André

West Africa is a hot destination. See Togo, Senegal and the Ivory Coast on Crystal Cruises' 18-port voyage, departing April 22, with guest chef André Soltner ($8,900; 800-820-6663).

News

It seems like every other fund-raiser these days is a wine auction. This month's top bid is an April 1 gala for the High Museum in Atlanta, which will offer bottles from 125 wineries (do I hear 126?), including a complete collection of every Opus One vintage from 1979 to1996 (404-733-5335).

BY KATE SEKULES