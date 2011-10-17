R e s t a u r a n t s C a n d y G r i l l s N e w s

The Zealous Type

For years, chef Michael Taus ran an acclaimed restaurant, Zealous, in a Chicago suburb. Now he's moved it to the city's River North area, bringing inventive dishes like guinea fowl with sweet-potato lasagna to urbanites (312-475-9112).

Season's Greetings

Michael Chiarello, the irreverent chef at Napa Valley's Tra Vigne, likes to say that fingers are an Italian cook's fork. There's plenty of hands-on activity in his first PBS series, Season by Season, as he visits topflight California bakeries, olive oil makers and vineyards, above, then demonstrates seasonal recipes (consult local listings for times).

News

Charity begins online at hungersite.com. Just click "Donate Free Food" and the site's sponsors will pay to have the United Nations World Food Program send rice, wheat or another staple to a hungry person. Those clicks add up: A recent day's donations totaled more than 130,000 pounds.

Weber Forecast

If you don't own Weber's familiar red kettle grill, you're too late. The company has retired the color. That's not the only change: High-end models like this Genesis Platinum C have new technological advances like ultrasensitive heat controls so you can regulate temperature with near-digital precision ($1,699; 800-99-WEBER).

The Eyes Have It

Mention Petrossian Paris and visions of caviar come to mind. Now the company ventures into candyland with its "blue-eyed" Les Yeux Bleus, dark-chocolate squares filled with butter almond crunch ($50 for 8.8 ounces; 800-828-9241).

BY MONICA F. FORRESTALL