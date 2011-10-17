R e s t a u r a n t s C a n d y C e r a m i c s N e ws

Bowled Over

The crackle-glazed bowls in Muirfield's Wabisabi Collection are 16 1/2 inches across and rest delicately on a 4-inch base, but they can be piled high with fruit without losing their balance. They also make dramatic serving dishes ($50 each; 212-725-2522).

Trip the Light Fandango

Seattle chef Christine Keff won kudos for seafood at her first restaurant, Flying Fish. Now, with Fandango, she's exploring Latin American foods,like moqueca, a Brazilian shellfish stew (206-441-1188).

Slow Motion

It may not sounds low, but for a juicer 3,540 revolutions per minute is virtually a crawl. That's the operating speed of L'Equip's Model 221, which means less of that annoying foam on top ($249; 800-816-6811).

Fiesta Ware Forever

A new exhibit at New Jersey's Newark Museum of Art recaps 100 years of tableware,from Limoges to gas-station freebies. It moves to the Dallas Museum of Art in July.

Eggsquisite

Milk-chocolate eggs from Godiva--with fillings like almond butter and praline crunch--are so good you'll want to hide them where the kids will never look ($7.50 for seven eggs; 800-9-GODIVA).

BY MONICA F. FORRESTALL