Restaurants: Bright Lights, Big Cities

Our poll asked participants to rate the overall quality of restaurants in 20 American cities. In general, the same four cities vied for the top ranking throughout.

best food city best city for four-star restaurants best city for neighborhood restaurants best city for value restaurants 26% New York

22% New Orleans

11% Chicago

9% San Francisco

43% New York

10% Chicago

10% San Francisco

9% New Orleans

22%New York

17%Chicago

11%New Orleans

8%San Francisco

15% Las Vegas

14% New York

9% New Orleans

9% Chicago

