Restaurants: Bright Lights, Big Cities

Food & Wine
August 01, 2002

Our poll asked participants to rate the overall quality of restaurants in 20 American cities. In general, the same four cities vied for the top ranking throughout.

best food citybest city for four-star restaurantsbest city for neighborhood restaurantsbest city for value restaurants
26% New York
22% New Orleans
11% Chicago
9% San Francisco
43% New York
10% Chicago
10% San Francisco
9% New Orleans
22%New York
17%Chicago
11%New Orleans
8%San Francisco
15% Las Vegas
14% New York
9% New Orleans
9% Chicago

