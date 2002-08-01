Restaurants: Bright Lights, Big Cities

Our poll asked participants to rate the overall quality of restaurants in 20 American cities. In general, the same four cities vied for the top ranking throughout.
|best food city
|best city for four-star restaurants
|best city for neighborhood restaurants
|best city for value restaurants
|26% New York
22% New Orleans
11% Chicago
9% San Francisco
|43% New York
10% Chicago
10% San Francisco
9% New Orleans
|22%New York
17%Chicago
11%New Orleans
8%San Francisco
|15% Las Vegas
14% New York
9% New Orleans
9% Chicago