R e s t a u r a n t s B o o k s B o u t i q u e s N e w s

Cairo Chronicle

In Memories of a Lost Egypt ($20; Clarkson Potter), Colette Rossant weaves recipes into her exotic tale of growing up in Cairo with a French mother, an Egyptian father and Jewish grandparents.

Buzz

Keukenhof gardens will be 50 this month, but that's not the only reason Amsterdam is celebrating. Café Amsterdam, a hot spot near the Old Amsterdam Gas Factory on the west side of the city, is at the center of a once-bleak industrial neighborhood now revitalized with cool bars and restaurants.

The English Elite

The Carlton London Restaurant Awards will be presented on March 15, and Richard Corrigan, of The Lindsay House, is a top contender for Outstanding Chef. His major rival is the chef-owner of the eponymous Gordon Ramsay. Insider picks for Best New Restaurant include Club Gascon and 1 Lombard Street.

Big Deal in Vegas

There's a new no-gambling zone in Las Vegas: the low-key, elegant Four Seasons Hotel. Instead of cards, it deals martinis--the bar serves 15 kinds, each in its own special glass. Then there are trendy fondues, plus, in the outdoor café, miniature kiwis, oranges and lemons on bonsai trees (877-632-5200).

White-Hot in Paris

Parisians are mad for Colette, the all-white boutique on Rue St-Honoré that stocks high design for everything from tabletop to toe. The café sells pastries from Ladurée and some 70 fabulous mineral waters (011-33-1-55-35-33-90).