Restaurants Books Art News

Coastal Cuisine

F&W's Jane Sigal calls the recipes in Maya Kaimal's Savoring the Spice Coast of India foolproof. They were inspired by Kaimal's visits to her father's birthplace, Kerala ($28; HarperCollins).

Buzz

The Pearl District, a formerly industrial neighborhood in Portland, Oregon, has become the site of a restaurant mini-boom. Hot venues include Terra, a European-Japanese cafe; Oba, a Nuevo Latino spot; and Bluehour, the latest from restaurateur Bruce Carey, which serves classic Mediterranean dishes.

Art to Go

Buying conceptual artist Rirkrit Tiravanija's latest work, Untitled (Lunch Box), is as easy as ordering takeout. Call his Los Angeles gallery, 1301PE, with the name of a Thai restaurant near you and he'll have it send green-papaya salad, a stainless-steel tin and a signed and numbered menu ($600; 323-938-5822).

Top Tools

LamsonSharp's new set of barbecue tools cleverly solves two grilling problems--cleaning and replacing the brush--with a removable boar's-hair brush head ($90 for a five-piece set, including long-tined fork; 800-872-6564).

By Monica F. Forrestall