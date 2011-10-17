Restaurants and Recipes for the Brangelina 8

You’re a movie star. You live with a movie star. And you have six kids. Where do you go for dinner?

Emily Kaiser Thelin
October 17, 2011

Figuring everyone could use some new restaurants that are hospitable to a crowd, we put this question to five of our favorite food bloggers and restaurant critics: Josh Ozersky of New York’s Grub Street, Amanda McClements of Washington, DC’s Metrocurean, Brett Anderson of the New Orleans Times Picayune, Paolo Lucchesi of Eater SF, and Jonathan Kauffman of the Seattle Weekly. From a New Orleans seafood shack to the latest Ethiopian in Seattle, their creative recommendations for the Jolie-Pitts follow.

Best Restaurants for a Crowd

Top Picks in New York City
Josh Ozersky | Grub Street

Family-Friendly Stops in Washington, D.C.
Amanda McClements | Metrocurean

Terrific Restaurants in New Orleans
Brett Anderson | New Orleans Times Picayune

San Francisco Favorites
Paolo Lucchesi | Eater SF

Seattle’s Best Bets
Jonathan Kauffman | Seattle Weekly

Plus:


Raspberry Brioche DiplomatesRaspberry Brioche Diplomates

Simple, Classic and Kid-Friendly French Recipes

At their chateau in the French Riviera, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are now the proud parents of twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline—bringing the family total to eight. Here are 7 favorite F&W Provençal recipes (such as silky, sweet Raspberry Brioche Diplomates, right)—all for eight people each.

slideshow 8 Favorite F&W Provençal Recipes

Plus:

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up