R e s t a u r a n t s H o t e l s S p a s N e w s

Spa-ing Partners

At the brand-new Spa at Pebble Beach in California, he and she can get side-by-side hydrotherapy massages, then retire to a room at Casa Palermo, to dine à deux on pork with mango sauce (800-654-9300).

My Floating Valentine

The idea of a Valentine's Day dinner cruise may not float your boat, but World Yacht's round-Manhattan voyage is something else, with a menu devised by Aquavit's Marcus Samuelsson and other superchefs (212-630-8100). Perhaps it's following in the wake of Bateaux New York (212-352-9009), with menus created by Scott Bryan of Veritas.

Euro Bargains

From our travel gurus, good-value hotels with great food:

Agriturismo Santo Pietro, Pienza, Italy. Rustic cooking in a stone farmhouse.

Brandenburger Hof, Berlin. French and German menu in a Bauhaus-inspired mansion.

Hôtel des Balances, Lucerne, Switzerland. Swiss cuisine on the Reuss River.

Le Chapon Fin, Moissac, France. Outstanding seafood in the Midi-Pyrénées. For details, see Index.

The Watergate Affair

Jacques Van Staden, a 29-year-old protégé of chef Jean-Louis Palladin, is rejuvenating Aquarelle in the Swissôtel WashingtonThe Watergate. Look for dishes like quail with almond emulsion (202-298-4455).

News

You land. You rent a car. You're starving. There's no food for miles. This month, 25-year-old Alamo Rent a Car solves such dilemmas with its first on-site take-out food emporium, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (It also sells maps!) We hope the idea catches on (800-GO-ALAMO).

BY KATE SEKULES