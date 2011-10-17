All-inclusive resorts used to be synonymous with budget family travel; now luxe properties such as Sivory Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and Yaukuve in Fiji are redefining the concept. Royal Hideaway Playacar near Playa del Carmen, Mexico, serves inventive dishes from Michelin two-star Spanish chef Sergi Arola at its new Las Ventanas restaurant (royalhideaway.com).