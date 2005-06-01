Resort News: Big Sky Escape | Resort at Paws Up, Montana

With 37,000 acres and only 86 guests, the new Resort at Paws Up on Montana's Blackfoot River averages 430 acres per visitorplenty of room for horseback riding and fly fishing. Its two restaurants, Tank & Trough and the more ambitious Pomp, serve dishes like elk osso buco and panko-crusted rattlesnake cakes. Accommodations are luxe takes on cowboy cabins: enormous timber lodges, barn-turned-loft apartments and riverside tents with butlers. DETAILS From $248; 40060 Paws Up Rd., Greenough; 800-473-0601.