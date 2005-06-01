Resort News: Big Sky Escape | Resort at Paws Up, Montana

With 37,000 acres and only 86 guests, the new Resort at Paws Up on Montana's Blackfoot River averages 430 acres per visitorplenty of room for horseback riding and fly fishing. Its two restaurants, Tank & Trough and the more ambitious Pomp, serve dishes like elk osso buco and panko-crusted rattlesnake cakes. Accommodations are luxe takes on cowboy cabins: enormous timber lodges, barn-turned-loft apartments and riverside tents with butlers. DETAILS From $248; 40060 Paws Up Rd., Greenough; 800-473-0601.