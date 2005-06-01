Resort News: Big Sky Escape | Resort at Paws Up, Montana

Rachael Shapiro
June 01, 2005

With 37,000 acres and only 86 guests, the new Resort at Paws Up on Montana's Blackfoot River averages 430 acres per visitorplenty of room for horseback riding and fly fishing. Its two restaurants, Tank & Trough and the more ambitious Pomp, serve dishes like elk osso buco and panko-crusted rattlesnake cakes. Accommodations are luxe takes on cowboy cabins: enormous timber lodges, barn-turned-loft apartments and riverside tents with butlers. DETAILS From $248; 40060 Paws Up Rd., Greenough; 800-473-0601.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up