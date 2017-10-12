Rene Redzepi to Pen Trio of Noma Cookbooks For Home Chefs

With Noma Mexico in his rearview, and an ancient stone wall serving to set back the opening of Noma 2.0 until at least January 2018, you'd think Rene Redzepi might actually be thankful for some downtime. But clearly the acclaimed chef has no problem with keeping busy (you knew that), apparently deciding that now is as good a time as any to focus on building his publishing empire. Redzepi has just announced a deal to release a series of three cookbooks and introduce a new biannual publication.

The three-part cookbook series, called Foundations of Flavour, will find the chef working with publisher Artisan to present the knowledge and techniques that made Noma so famous in a manner specifically aimed at home cooks. The first book, scheduled for release one year from now in October 2018, is slated to be titled Foundations of Flavour: The Noma Guide to Fermentation, and will be co-penned with Noma's Director of Fermentation David Zilber. The tomb is being billed as one of the first books on fermentation written from a chef's point of view.

"With the first book in our Foundations of Flavour series, we want to teach the principles of fermentation that have made us successful at noma," Redzepi said in a statement. "I am so excited to be writing a book with David Zilber, and to have the opportunity to pass this knowledge on to a wider audience. We know that our approach to cooking can benefit any kitchen, and we want to inspire people to explore the possibilities of fermentation at home."

Meanwhile, arriving in September 2018 will be the first volume of Dispatches, a biannual publication from MAD, Redzepi's nonprofit that seeks "to galvanize the creative potential of the global cooking community." It will be edited by Chris Ying, the cofounder and former editor-in-chief of Lucky Peach. "With Dispatches, we hope to share some of the conversations that have started at MAD," Redzepi stated. "By making them accessible, we hope to nurture ideas and inspire action that will push forward our trade, our communities, and the world at large."

Of course, these are not Redzepi's first forays into the written word. The chef is already author of two acclaimed books, Noma: Time and Place in Nordic Cuisine and René Redzepi: A Work in Progress. As far as the remaining two entries into the Foundations of Flavour series, a press release stated that they "are in the early stages of development and will be announced closer to their release and after the publishing of the first title."