Redefining Wine Style

1Cork Chair German artist Gabriel Wiese's "Roll Chair," made out of 3,000 popped corks, has a sunken seat ($2,160; galleryoffunctionalart.com).

2Canvas Carrier Leather-goods company Mulholland Brothers introduced its handsome leather wine carrier 12 years ago; now it has debuted a canvas version ($150; mulhollandbrothers.com).

3Jug-like Decanters Graffiti artist–turned–glassblower Joe Cariati has created brilliantly hued decanters, inspired by wine jugs, for the Carlo Rossi Jug Simple Collection ($225 at Future Perfect; 718-599-6278).

4Luxe Corkscrew French car maker Peugeot's housewares actually preceded its automobiles (the now-classic pepper grinder was invented in 1842). Its new steel-and-brass Ressort corkscrew is one of the simplest we've ever used ($225; kitchenkapers.com).

5Wine Sideboard When clients of eco-conscious furniture maker Tim Krablin asked him to design wine cellars for them, he demurred and came up with consoles that double as wine-storage units. His Miranda Wine Credenza is made of reclaimed and sustainable wood ($2,600; moderncellar.com).