Red, White and Orange Wines

"Orange wines"—a current favorite of hipster sommeliers—are white wines that are kept at length on the grape skins as they are made. One result: their resistance to oxygen is increased, so they stay fresh longer when opened.

Ray Isle
February 01, 2010

2007 Coenobium Rusticum ($35)

A blend of Trebbiano and other grapes from Italy's Lazio region, this exotic, honey-scented white is produced by Cistercian nuns, with help from consulting winemaker Giampiero Bea.

NV Camillo Donati Malvasia Seco ($21)

Hazy and pale orange in color, this dry sparkling white wine from central Italy's Emilia-Romagna region is crisp, incredibly refreshing and full of lively green-apple and citrus flavors.

2007 Movia Lunar ($44)

The most extreme of Slovenian winemaker Ales Kristancic's many extreme wines, this deep-orange-hued Ribolla Gialla is fermented and aged for seven months in barrels buried 30 feet underground. It's minerally and apple-inflected.

