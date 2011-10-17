Democratic National Convention: Red, White and Blue-State Dining

Democrats gather in Denver for the first of the 2008 election season’s two political conventions (Republicans will gather in Minneapolis-Saint Paul in September). Denver’s finest hotels and restaurants—and we here at F&W—are ready for them.
At the new Ritz-Carlton, Denver, chefs and bartenders have concocted everything from breakfast Obamalettes to shortbread cookies from Michelle Obama’s own recipe, and guests will have 24-hour access to blue M&M’s.
At popular Denver restaurants Rioja and Bistro Vendôme, chef Jennifer Jasinski has bartenders at the ready with an extensive politico drinks menu, including a Dean & Delicious: a mix of kaffir lime vodka and lychee and passion fruit juices in honor of the ebullient Democratic Party chairman.
Inspired by the ingenious ideas of Jasinski, Ritz-Carlton chefs Andrés Jiménez and Ben Davison, and bartender TJ Caulfield, F&W shares great drinks and dishes to suit every Democratic Party player.
Barack Obama
- Cocktails: Plum-Blueberry Spritzers, Pacific Breeze
- Brunch: Spicy Turkey Posole, Deviled Crab Omelets
- Dessert: Strawberry-Red Wine Sorbet with Crushed Meringue, Brown-Butter Crêpes with Nutella and Jam
Michelle Obama
- Cocktails: Zen Sangria
- Brunch: Oven Fries with Garlic and Parsley
- Dessert: Dried Cherry Compote with Shortbread and Mascarpone
Hillary Clinton
- Cocktails: Sour Cherry-Yuzu Bellinis
- Brunch: Beef-and-Lamb Burgers with Cheddar and Caper Remoulade
- Dessert: Semifreddo S’mores
Bill Clinton
- Cocktails: Limoncello Collins
- Brunch: Pork and Bacon Kebabs
- Dessert: Raspberry-Jam Bombolini
Howard Dean
- Cocktails: Lychee Gimlet
- Brunch: Cornmeal-and-Ricotta Waffles
John Hickenlooper
The Press
- Cocktails: Pomelo-Mint Mojito
The DNC caught some flack for requesting that caterers serve dishes that include something red, yellow, green, blue or purple and white. A little over-the-top? Definitely. Fun and delicious? That, too.
