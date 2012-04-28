Recipes from the Best Bake Sale Cookbook

In this article:

I firmly believe that cookies can change the world. I learned this from my friend Gretchen Holt-Witt, a publicist for Oxo housewares, who lost her son, Liam, to cancer this past January. Soon after Liam's diagnosis in 2007, when he was two-and-a-half years old, she made it her mission to help kids battling the disease, and she decided to do it with cookies and other sweets. "In the food world, we often don't make a lot of money, but we can bake," she says. In 2008, she launched Cookies for Kids' Cancer, which helps people organize bake sales to raise money for pediatric-cancer research. Excerpted with permission from "Cookies For Kids Cancer: Best Bake Sale Cookbook" by Gretchen Holt-Witt (Wiley).

Here at F&W, we've made and sold 2,000 or so cookies; it's a tiny amount in the scheme of things, but I'm proud to have helped contribute to the $4 million raised so far. Now Gretchen has published the Best Bake Sale Cookbook, with recipes by Sally Sampson and photographs by former F&W staffer Lucy Schaeffer. With these spectacular recipes, we can all harness the power of the cookie and raise money with a bake saleor simply buy the book (all author proceeds go to Cookies for Kids' Cancer) and bake something delicious for ourselves.







Bake Sale Tips: Prepping and Planning

» When baking, instead of buttering or greasing cookie sheets, use parchment paper; it's a great way to ease cleanup and prevent cookies from sticking.

» At the bake sale, use broken cookies for samples.

» Include mini cookies, which sell well.

» Have little boxes (with tissue paper) and bags on hand.

» For bake sale kits, logos, signs, recipes and more tips, go to cookiesforkidscancer.org or buy the Best Bake Sale Cookbook.







Irresistible Bake Sale Recipes:

