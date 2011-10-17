Feta-and-Radish, Squash-and-Kale, and Cabbage-and-Mushroom Toasts Recipes

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Feta-and-Radish Toasts

Steven Satterfield's restaurant, Miller Union, serves some combination of feta and radishes almost every day. He says you can use any assortment of radishes for these toasts, like watermelon, pink beauty, cherry belle or d'Avignon. If you slice the radishes ahead of time, keep them in a bowl of ice water, which makes them extra cold and crispy.

Squash-and-Kale Toasts

Steven Satterfield is a huge fan of kaleespecially when it's combined with sweet roasted squash. Look for Tuscan kale (also called Lacinato or Dinosaur kale) when possible; it's tender and tasty.

Cabbage-and-Mushroom Toasts

You'll need a knife and fork for these hearty, luscious toasts from chef Steven Satterfield. The cabbage topping would also be delicious as a side dish for roast pork.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up