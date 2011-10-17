Feta-and-Radish, Squash-and-Kale, and Cabbage-and-Mushroom Toasts Recipes

Steven Satterfield's restaurant, Miller Union, serves some combination of feta and radishes almost every day. He says you can use any assortment of radishes for these toasts, like watermelon, pink beauty, cherry belle or d'Avignon. If you slice the radishes ahead of time, keep them in a bowl of ice water, which makes them extra cold and crispy.

Steven Satterfield is a huge fan of kaleespecially when it's combined with sweet roasted squash. Look for Tuscan kale (also called Lacinato or Dinosaur kale) when possible; it's tender and tasty.

You'll need a knife and fork for these hearty, luscious toasts from chef Steven Satterfield. The cabbage topping would also be delicious as a side dish for roast pork.



