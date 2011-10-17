Dijon-Roasted Cauliflower, Herb Salad, and Seared Scallops Recipes

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Dijon-Roasted Cauliflower

Use this roasted cauliflower to garnish Steven Satterfield's Silky Cauliflower Soup.

Herb Salad

Seared Scallops



You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up