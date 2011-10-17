Boxer's Beet Juice, Fresh Apple-Celery Juice, and Carrot-Mango Lassi Recipes

October 17, 2011

Boxer's Beet Juice with Horseradish

Elizabeth Falkner from Citizen Cake and Orson in San Francisco loves having juice in the morning, because she feels it helps her "detox so she can retox." This intense savory juice gets a bracing pungency from freshly grated horseradish.

Fresh Apple-Celery Juice with Ginger and Parsley

Elizabeth Falkner calls this juice her "wake-up call." Sweet and tangy, it's a refreshing juice for the morning.

Carrot-Mango Lassi

Elizabeth Falkner swears by this yogurt smoothie (known as a lassi in India) if she's overindulged: the pinch of turmeric here is great for the liver.

