Korean Sushi Rolls and Cabbage, Watercress and Pine Nut Dumplings Recipes

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Korean Sushi Rolls with Walnut-Edamame Crumble

David Chang was inspired to make these playful rolls by a snack he had at Yunpilam, a temple in South Korea, where the nuns served him edamame mixed with walnuts and molasses. His rolls have an edamame-and-walnut filling; unlike other sushi rolls, they can be served warm.

Cabbage, Watercress and Pine Nut Dumplings

Be sure to chop the filling for these vegetarian dumplings with a knife; they become too wet and pasty in a food processor. We liked the dumplings boiled in water, but they're also delicious cooked in a steamer.

