Dear Tina,

I love fried foods, but I worry about how unhealthy deep-frying is. Is there any way to minimize the fat? Eagerly awaiting your reply. Irma

Dear Irma,

As my favorite food scientist, Atlanta-based Shirley Corriher, points out, there is no way to eliminate fat from deep-frying, but there are ways to decrease the amount. First, Shirley suggests using oil with a high smoke point, like peanut oil or purenot virginolive oil. And she discourages re-using the oil, as reheated oil tends to contain more free fattty acids. Finally she advises, shorten your frying time to minimize fatsteam or bake foods first, then fry them for less than an minute for a golden-brown finish. Hope that helps, Irma! Tina

