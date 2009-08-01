Ray Isle’s Top Napa Wine Stops

© Jennifer Lamb

A specialist in new and hard-to-find wines, ACME moved to a store a couple of blocks off of St. Helena’s main drag.

(Photo, right.) This new Cabernet and Sauvignon Blanc producer is ultra-green; winery walls are insulated with recycled jeans.

A barrel-tasting and blending class lets visitors take home a bottle of their own personalized wine.

Founded in 1886 by the first woman to own and run a California winery, this notable Cabernet producer offers wine tastings paired with artisanal cheeses.

One of the most beautiful properties on Spring Mountain (with terrific wines, too), Newton was long open only to the trade, but now allows tourist visits.

At the very top of winding Spring Mountain Road, this gorgeous winery opened in 2007 for tastings of its graceful, ageworthy Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay from star winemaker Luc Morlet.

More Napa Travel Tips:

Where to Eat and Sleep in Napa Napa: America’s Best Vacation Spot? Hidden, Affordable Napa Valley

