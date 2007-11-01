Ravioli Quest

Jen Murphy
November 01, 2007

A Search for the Perfect Recipe

Part memoir, part culinary journey, The Lost Ravioli Recipes of Hoboken chronicles Laura Schenone's obsessive search for her Genoese great-grandmother's ravioli recipe. Schenone spent five years reconnecting with relatives in the U.S. and abroad, visiting Italian nonnas in Liguria and tirelessly rolling pasta dough, trying to recreate authentic Genoese ravioli. Along the way, she learned the distinction between tradition and authenticity and brought a divided family together around the dinner table.

