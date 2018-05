Sweetheart of a Tart

"Eating this tart warm is a very sensual experience," claims Nancy Silverton, the pastry chef and owner of La Brea Bakery and Campanile restaurant in Los Angeles. Silverton, a 1990 F&W Best New Chef and the author of the new Nancy Silverton's Pastries from the La Brea Bakery, found the inspiration for this simple, silky tart in a classic summer combination: "You can't go wrong with raspberries and cream," she says.