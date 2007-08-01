Food Across America: Raleigh-Durham, NC

"The Triangle is a lot like Berkeley now," observed my friend Amy Tornquist, "but with more ham." Like the chefs in California, those in North Carolina's RaleighDurhamChapel Hill area, a.k.a. the Research Triangle, are now obsessed with buying meat, fruit and vegetables locally. Of course, talented Triangle cooks have been using great regional products for years: Scott Howell opened Nana's in 1992, and I've been a fan of Magnolia Grill's Ben Barker since he was an F&W Best New Chef in 1993. But now there's an emerging style dubbed the "new New Southern" that features lighter dishes made with extremely local ingredients.

After spending a few days in the Triangle, I have to agree that its chefs are as fixated on local produce as they are on pigs. Amy, who just left a job as chef at the Café at the Nasher Museum of Art to open her own place, Watts Grocery, serves my favorite amalgamation of the two: an amazing BLT salad with local greens. She took me to the excellent eight-month-old Piedmont, in a former warehouse. Co-chef Drew Brown, who looks young enough to be one of the city's countless college students, has a charcuterie section on his dinner menu that includes house-made country pâté and foie gras terrine. (Brown says he was a vegetarian before he started cooking at Thomas Keller's Bouchon in Las Vegas.) Nearby, the 10-month-old, French bistrostyled Rue Cler sells hot, powdered sugarcovered beignets by the dozen.

The Research Triangle also has a fancy new place to stay near Raleigh, the Umstead Hotel and Spa, which opened in January on 12 gorgeous wooded acres full of walking paths.

