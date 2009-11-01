Rajat Parr’s Favorite Wines

Under $25

2008 Dönnhoff Estate Riesling ($21)

“I’m a big German Riesling fan, and Dönnhoff is one of the best producers from the Nahe—a very small region. This wine is delicate, fragrant and balanced in the classic off-dry style.”

Under $50

2007 Jean Foillard Morgon Côte du Py ($32)

“This is like a baby grand cru Burgundy, but made with Gamay, not Pinot Noir. I could drink this wine every day—it has the peppery quality of Syrah and the softness of Pinot Noir.”

Under $150

2007 Domaine Jamet Côte-Rôtie ($120)

“Jamet is the best old-school Syrah producer in the world. This wine is smoky and smells like bacon fat, chocolate and olives, unlike the fruit-bomb Syrahs you often see now.”

Under $600

2006 Domaine J.F. Mugnier Musigny Grand Cru ($520)

“If I were going to drink only one wine, it would be this one from Burgundy’s Freddy Mugnier. I don’t think anyone in the world captures Pinot Noir in its purity as he does.”

Under $1200

2000 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tâche ($1,150)

“If Mugnier’s Musigny is the queen of red Burgundy, DRC’s La Tâche is the king. It is a great expression of Pinot Noir in a more masculine style—powerful and rich.”

