Rajat Parr’s Favorite Wines

Rajat Parr, star wine director for chef Michael Mina’s restaurant group, reveals his top bottles at every price.
Under $25
2008 Dönnhoff Estate Riesling ($21)
“I’m a big German Riesling fan, and Dönnhoff is one of the best producers from the Nahe—a very small region. This wine is delicate, fragrant and balanced in the classic off-dry style.”
Under $50
2007 Jean Foillard Morgon Côte du Py ($32)
“This is like a baby grand cru Burgundy, but made with Gamay, not Pinot Noir. I could drink this wine every day—it has the peppery quality of Syrah and the softness of Pinot Noir.”
Under $150
2007 Domaine Jamet Côte-Rôtie ($120)
“Jamet is the best old-school Syrah producer in the world. This wine is smoky and smells like bacon fat, chocolate and olives, unlike the fruit-bomb Syrahs you often see now.”
Under $600
2006 Domaine J.F. Mugnier Musigny Grand Cru ($520)
“If I were going to drink only one wine, it would be this one from Burgundy’s Freddy Mugnier. I don’t think anyone in the world captures Pinot Noir in its purity as he does.”
Under $1200
2000 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tâche ($1,150)
“If Mugnier’s Musigny is the queen of red Burgundy, DRC’s La Tâche is the king. It is a great expression of Pinot Noir in a more masculine style—powerful and rich.”
