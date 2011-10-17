Quiz: How Food Smart Are You

© Nigel Parry

Brown is obsessed with storkbill, which is:

A) A wild, edible flower in the geranium family

B) The fibrous beak of the long-legged bird, used to flavor broths and soups

C) A bamboo-like shoot popular in Chinese cuisine

D) A crunchy, bitter lettuce native to Utah



Answer (mouseover to view):A



Franey once witnessed a culinary near-disaster when a co-chef used an insanely expensive type of truffle by accident in place of a more reasonably priced kind. True or False: French Périgord truffles cost more than Italian white truffles.

True

False

Answer (mouseover to view):F



Gilmore's favorite cookbook, River Cottage Meat Book, was written by which British author?

A) Nigella Lawson

B) Nigel Slater

C) Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall

D) Tamasin Day-Lewis



Answer (mouseover to view):C



Izard's favorite kitchen tool, the Vitamix, is great for:

A) Preparing food for sous vide cooking

B) Blending vinaigrettes and sauces

C) Rolling out homemade pasta

D) Flash-freezing ice cream



Answer (mouseover to view):B



Lewis's culinary mentor, Dario Cecchini, taught him the fine art of:

A) Pasta making

B) Butchery

C) Wood roasting

D) Cooking offal



Answer (mouseover to view):B



True or False: Bacalao, an essential ingredient on Mendes's menu, is salted and dried codfish.

True

False

Answer (mouseover to view):T



Mirarchi visited Italy every summer as a child, and he has powerful memories of diving for sea urchin, called ricci di mare. In America, sea urchin is more widely known by its Japanese name:

A) Uchi

B) Uni

C) Ugi

D) Ukawi



Answer (mouseover to view):B



Pham says his mother makes the best bánh xèo (Vietnamese crêpes). How do you pronounce bánh xèo?

A) "been soh"

B) "bayn soo"

C) "bun say-oh"

D) "bin see"



Answer (mouseover to view):C



After Hours, Skenes's favorite food show, chronicles the late-night urban adventures of which famous past Best New Chef?

A) Rocco DiSpirito

B) Tom Colicchio

C) Daniel Boulud

D) John Besh



Answer (mouseover to view):C



Which of the following is not one of the cooking modes on Willmann's dream kitchen tool, the combi oven?

A) Steam

B) Convection

C) Roast

D) Combination



Answer (mouseover to view):D



Zarate's first job was as a dishwasher at Benihana, a Japanese restaurant chain famous for what style of cooking?

A) Teppanyaki

B) Shabu-Shabu

C) Yakitori

D) Kaiseki



Answer (mouseover to view):A





How did you do?

8 or more correct answers Congratulations, you're a bona fide foodie!

5-7 correct answers You've got some culinary cred, but not enough to impress the crowd at Per Se (that's Thomas Keller's Manhattan restaurant, by the way, in case you don't know).

Fewer than 5 correct answers Hang your head and go straight to Benihana.

