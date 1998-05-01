Quick Spicy Dishes

Gingered Beef

Make a paste with 1/2 teaspoon of ground ginger, 1 minced garlic clove, salt and freshly ground pepper. Rub all over a 1-pound steak before grilling. This is one of Bill Penzey’s favorite combinations for seasoning meat.

Coriander Chicken

Combine 1 tablespoon of ground coriander seeds, 1/2 teaspoon of paprika, and salt and freshly ground pepper. Make a few deep slashes in 1 pound of chicken pieces and rub on the spices before grilling.

Lemon-Bay Shrimp

Boil 6 cups of water with 8 crumbled bay leaves, 5 crushed garlic cloves, one-quarter lemon and 1 1/2 teaspoons of salt. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Using scissors, snip 1 1/2 pounds of unshelled shrimp along their backs and remove the dark veins. Add the shrimp and cook for 4 minutes. Drain and peel the shrimp; serve with lemon wedges.