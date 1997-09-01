Quick Soup Tips

- Give canned broth extra flavor by simmering reserved chicken or meat bones in the broth for 15 minutes; strain the liquid and use for soup.
- Check out salad bars for ready-to-use ingredients, such as pre-cut vegetables and cooked shrimp, chicken and meat.
- Add leftover cooked pasta, meat and vegetables for instant substance. Most cooked vegetables can also be pureed, then stirred in to thicken soups.
- Use frozen vegetables such as peas, spinach or corn, to cut prep time. Add them to assorted soups or puree them with broth, cream, and sautéed onion, then simmer to make a smooth soup.