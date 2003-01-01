Cookbook author Sally Sampson offers eight quick roasting recipes that maximize the flavor of everything from olives to salmon steaks.
Asian-Style Orange Chicken 35 min
Herb-Roasted Olives 25 min
Sweet Crunchy Mustard Chicken 30 min
Chili-Dusted Pork Chops 25 min
Salmon Steaks with Grape Tomatoes 20 min
Garlicky Roasted Broccoli 25 min
Curry-Roasted Shrimp 20 min
Roasted Pineapple and Avocado Salad 25 min
Massachusetts-based Sally Sampson is the author of 11 cookbooks, includingParty Nuts and the forthcoming Souped Up.