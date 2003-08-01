Quick No-Cook Recipes

Is it too hot to turn on the oven, or even the stove? Then don't. The recipes here require no cooking at all. Instead, they rely on exceedingly fresh produce in its most naked state, sometimes combined with meat or seafood you can buy ready to eat—salami, prosciutto, roast chicken, tuna. Vibrant condiments and herbs heighten the flavors. These no-cook meals are all about simplicity and speed, and they're so satisfying that even the salads won't leave you looking for a hamburger afterward.

Melissa Clark is a freelance food writer who regularly contributes to FOOD & WINE and the New York Times.