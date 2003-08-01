Quick No-Cook Recipes

Is it too hot to turn on the oven, or even the stove? Then don't. The recipes here require no cooking at all. Instead, they rely on exceedingly fresh produce in its most naked state, sometimes combined with meat or seafood you can buy ready to eat—salami, prosciutto, roast chicken, tuna. Vibrant condiments and herbs heighten the flavors. These no-cook meals are all about simplicity and speed, and they're so satisfying that even the salads won't leave you looking for a hamburger afterward.

Melissa Clark
August 01, 2003

Melissa Clark is a freelance food writer who regularly contributes to FOOD & WINE and the New York Times.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up