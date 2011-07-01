Quick Healthy Recipes: Speedy Strategies

A cook and competitive cyclist explains the smart thinking behind his quick, healthy recipes.

Food & Wine
July 01, 2011

Plus:

Chefs are known for being competitive, but Quinn Hatfield of Hatfield's in Los Angeles beats them all: He trains 12 hours a week for state and national cycling races, invariably finishing in the top five. When it comes to fueling his workouts, he takes a make-ahead approach, preparing batches of whole grains to add to oatmeal for breakfast and grilling meats like flank steak to use in open-face sandwiches (topped with his own fast pickles) for lunch. Naturally, he's turned this prep into a sort of race with himself: "I've gotten so good, I can make what I need for a few days in an hour," he brags, adding: "I'm a big fan of finding natural ways to feed my body. I'm not afraid of a little jarred mayonnaise, but I skip the deli turkey that was cooked a year ago."Three-Grain Cereal with Dates and Cinnamon

Quinn Hatfield's Healthy Breakfast Tip

"Using cinnamon is a great way to cut back on sugar, because it tricks you into thinking you're eating something sweet," says Quinn Hatfield. Open-Face Steak Sandwich with Pickled Green Tomatoes

Quinn Hatfield's Healthy Lunch Idea

"If I don't have good food at hand, I always eat the wrong thing," Hatfield says. That's why he keeps grilled meats in his fridge for sandwiches.Gingered Salmon with Grilled Corn and Watercress Salad

Quinn Hatfield's Healthy Dinner Trick

Hatfield makes a big batch of a simple balsamic syrup to use all week on a variety of dishes, including ginger-studded salmon.
America's Fittest Chefs

slideshow America's Fittest Chefs


video Healthy Advice from Fitness-Minded Chefs





Video: Michael Symon's tips on Making Recipes Healthier






Video: Watch Rocco DiSpirito's Workout Tips

More Energizing Dishes:

Healthy, Fast Weeknight DinnersHealthy, Fast Weeknight DinnersHealthy Recipes from Superfit ChefsHealthy Recipes from Superfit ChefsWhole Grain BreakfastsWhole Grain Breakfasts

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up