Quick Healthy Recipes: Speedy Strategies

Chefs are known for being competitive, but Quinn Hatfield of Hatfield's in Los Angeles beats them all: He trains 12 hours a week for state and national cycling races, invariably finishing in the top five. When it comes to fueling his workouts, he takes a make-ahead approach, preparing batches of whole grains to add to oatmeal for breakfast and grilling meats like flank steak to use in open-face sandwiches (topped with his own fast pickles) for lunch. Naturally, he's turned this prep into a sort of race with himself: "I've gotten so good, I can make what I need for a few days in an hour," he brags, adding: "I'm a big fan of finding natural ways to feed my body. I'm not afraid of a little jarred mayonnaise, but I skip the deli turkey that was cooked a year ago."



Quinn Hatfield's Healthy Breakfast Tip

"Using cinnamon is a great way to cut back on sugar, because it tricks you into thinking you're eating something sweet," says Quinn Hatfield.

Quinn Hatfield's Healthy Lunch Idea

"If I don't have good food at hand, I always eat the wrong thing," Hatfield says. That's why he keeps grilled meats in his fridge for sandwiches.

Quinn Hatfield's Healthy Dinner Trick

Hatfield makes a big batch of a simple balsamic syrup to use all week on a variety of dishes, including ginger-studded salmon.











