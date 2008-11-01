Pumpkin Cheesecake with Pecan Praline

Katherine Beto, the pastry chef at Braeburn in New York City, has three rules for making the perfect cheesecake: Start with all of the ingredients at room temperature, scrape down the bowl to avoid lumps and don’t overbeat the batter. The result is a sublimely silky and light dessert that she flavors with pumpkin, cinnamon and cloves and tops with a gooey, buttery pecan praline.



