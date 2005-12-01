Entertaining - Pros on Call

Nothing raises a party's lavishness quotient like help from a pro. These food and wine experts make house calls.

Gary Danko If your kitchen passes muster (industrial-size pans must fit in the oven, for instance), then Danko, chef at the eponymous San Francisco restaurant, will create a five-course menu. DETAILS From $400 per person; 415-749-2060.

Todd Gray As he does at his Washington, D.C., restaurant, Equinox, Gray will cook with sustainable ingredients like heritage lamb. DETAILS From $125 per person; 202-331-8118.

Michel Couvreux The wine director at New York's Le Bernardin will pair wines from your collection with a menu, then lead a tasting. DETAILS From $500 for a party of six to eight; 212-554-1105.