Promiscuous Food: Recipes that Pair with Many Wines

The recipes here, from chef Shea Gallante of Manhattan’s Cru, are delicious with lots of different wines—red and white, light and rich, New World and Old—for the ultimate in simple pairing.
Pappardelle with Porcini and Pistachios
- Our picks:
- 1988 Lopez de Heredia Viña Tondonia Blanco
- 2006 Fontanafredda Briccotondo Barbera
- 2004 Coume del Mas Schistes
Crostini with Creamy Ricotta & Chorizo
- Our picks:
- 2006 Artadi Orobio Rioja Blanco
- 2004 Haggipavlu Nemea
- 2005 Le Meurger Bourgogne Chardonnay
Pizza with Charred Cherry Tomatoes & Pesto
- Our picks:
- 2005 Banfi Chianti Classico
- 2005 Terre dei Re Vultur Aglianico del Vulture
- 2006 Umani Ronchi Casal di Serra Verdicchio
- Our picks:
- 2006 Château de Pizay Morgon
- 2006 Pierre Sparr Riesling Réserve
- 2006 Willamette Valley Vineyards Pinot Noir
- Our picks:
- 2005 Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
- 2004 Marqués de Cáceres Rioja Crianza
- 2003 Pio Cesare Barolo
- Our picks:
- 2006 Joseph Drouhin Premier Cru Chablis
- 2007 Loimer Lois Grüner Veltliner
- 2006 Seven Hills Columbia Valley Riesling