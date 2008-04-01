Promiscuous Food: Recipes that Pair with Many Wines

The recipes here, from chef Shea Gallante of Manhattan’s Cru, are delicious with lots of different wines—red and white, light and rich, New World and Old—for the ultimate in simple pairing.

Food & Wine
April 01, 2008

Pappardelle with Porcini and Pistachios

    Our picks:
  • 1988 Lopez de Heredia Viña Tondonia Blanco
  • 2006 Fontanafredda Briccotondo Barbera
  • 2004 Coume del Mas Schistes

Crostini with Creamy Ricotta & Chorizo

    Our picks:
  • 2006 Artadi Orobio Rioja Blanco
  • 2004 Haggipavlu Nemea
  • 2005 Le Meurger Bourgogne Chardonnay

Pizza with Charred Cherry Tomatoes & Pesto

    Our picks:
  • 2005 Banfi Chianti Classico
  • 2005 Terre dei Re Vultur Aglianico del Vulture
  • 2006 Umani Ronchi Casal di Serra Verdicchio

Lobster BLT

    Our picks:
  • 2006 Château de Pizay Morgon
  • 2006 Pierre Sparr Riesling Réserve
  • 2006 Willamette Valley Vineyards Pinot Noir

Meat Loaf with Red Wine Glaze

    Our picks:
  • 2005 Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
  • 2004 Marqués de Cáceres Rioja Crianza
  • 2003 Pio Cesare Barolo

Fish Fry with Ramp Aioli

    Our picks:
  • 2006 Joseph Drouhin Premier Cru Chablis
  • 2007 Loimer Lois Grüner Veltliner
  • 2006 Seven Hills Columbia Valley Riesling

