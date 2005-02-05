Food & Wine Magazine Expands Its Wine Department

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

New York, NY (February 10, 2005)Dana Cowin, Editor in Chief of Food & Wine, is pleased to announce the expansion of the magazines wine department. As part of the changes, Wine Editor Lettie Teague has been promoted to Executive Wine Editor; Ray Isle, former Managing Editor at Wine & Spirits magazine, has joined Food & Wine as Senior Editor.

In addition, Food & Wine is creating a tasting room where the editors will sample wines for a new tasting report column.

”Lettie has done an extraordinary job of guiding our wine coverage,“ Cowin says. ”With the addition of Ray and the installation of our new tasting room, I expect our reporting to get even better. I am excited to see what undiscovered and unexpected wines Lettie and Ray will introduce to readers.“

Teague, who joined the magazine eight years ago, will oversee the newly expanded department. She will continue to write her popular ”Wine Matters“ column. Her story ”Secret Life of a Sommelier“ won the 2003 MFK Fisher Distinguished Writing Award, granted by the James Beard Foundation.

Isle will run the tasting room and write food-and-wine pairing notes and the tasting report page. He will also oversee the spirits coverage. Prior to joining Wine & Spirits, Isle worked in sales and marketing for a wine importer and taught fiction writing at Stanford University.

