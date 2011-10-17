Food & Wine Magazine Selects the Top American Wines

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Elisa Shevitz

212 382 5679



New York, NY (September 6, 2002)  Dana Cowin, Editor in Chief of Food & Wine magazine, announces the winners of the sixth annual American Wine Awards. These awards honor the best wines both under and over $20 and name the winemaker of the year, the most promising new winery, the best importer and the best new wine shop. Details about the winners are included in Food & Wine's special October wine issue, on newsstands September 17.



Dana Cowin says, "Our annual wine awards make the daunting task of picking an outstanding bottle easy for our readers. And they highlight important trends. This year's list, for instance, proves that Washington State's winemakers are really making a name for themselves, with seven awards going to that region."



WINEMAKER OF THE YEAR: Elias Fernandez, Shafer Vineyards in Napa, CA

MOST PROMISING NEW WINERY: Cayuse Vineyards in Walla Walla, WA

BEST NEW WINE SHOP: Bin 604 Wine Sellers in Baltimore, MD

BEST WINE IMPORTER: Mannie Berk, The Rare Wine Co. in Sonoma, CA





BEST WINES UNDER $20 BEST WINES OVER $20 Sauvignon Blanc 2001 St. Supéry 2000 Rochioli Russian River Chardonnay 2000 Columbia Crest Grand Estates 1999 Beringer Sbragia Limited-Release Riesling 2001 Hogue Cellars 2001 Eroica Merlot 1998 Waterbrook 1999 Swanson Pinot Noir 2000 Saintsbury Garnet 1999 Merry Edwards Klopp Ranch Zinfandel 1999 Ravenswood Vintners Blend 1999 Robert Biale Monte Rosso Syrah 2000 Renwood Sierra Series 1999 Shafer Vineyards Relentless Cabernet Sauvignon 1999 Chateau Ste. Michelle 1998 Quilceda Creek Bordeaux-Style Blend N/A 1998 Joseph Phelps Insignia





The winners of this year's American Wine Awards will be honored at a presentation ceremony on Thursday, October 3rd at ACME Chophouse in San Francisco, CA.





###

