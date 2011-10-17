Celebrate the season's bounty of garden-fresh produce all year long by preserving your harvest. If you've never canned veggies or made jelly, don't worry. We have all the how-tos and recipes you need to fill your pantry with treats to enjoy when the summer is long gone.
Heaven Preserve Us
A cookbook author reveals how she got hooked on canning and shares her tips for quick, easy and enjoyable preserving for the home cook. Plus, try her recipes for Jalapeño-Mint Jelly, Marinara Sauce and more.
Sour Power
Explore pickling with Food & Wine's Marcia Keisel and crunch on her Spiced Kirby Pickles and Mint and Cumin Pickled Carrots.
Harvest Boon
Discover a Midwestern chef's favorite ways to preserve fall farmers' market finds, such as Oven-Dried Zucchini and Reduced Cider.
Jams & Jellies
Green-Tomato Jam
Hot Pepper Jelly
Maryse's Apricot Jam (Confiture D'Abricots de Maryse)
Rhubarb and Elderflower Jelly
Roasted Garlic Jam
Sweet Onion Jam
Tomato Jam
Zinfandel-Chile Jam
Pickled Produce
Chilled Cucumber Soup with Picked Red Onion
Citrus and Avocado Salad with Pickled Onions
Citrus-Pickled Shrimp
Garlicky Chile Pickles
Gazpacho with Tequila-Pickled Onion
Green Papaya Soup with Pickled Papaya
Hamachi Tandoori with Pickled Cucumber and Mango Salad
Hot Mustard-Pickled Peaches with Baked Ham
Mini Vietnamese Pork and Pickle Sandwiches
Miso-Cured Salmon with Endive and Ginger-Pickled Shallot Salad
Overnight Fennel and Jicama Pickles with Orange
Pickled Asian Pear Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing
Pickled Eggplant and Summer Lettuce Soup
Pickled Jerusalem Artichokes
Pickled Pepper Relish
Pickled Red Onions
Pickled Shrimp
Pickled Shrimp and Cucumber Spears
Pickled Vegetable Antipasto
Quick Cucumber Pickles (Khachori)
Quick Pickled Carrots
Saffron Cucumber Pickles
Seared Pork and Pickled Eggplant Panini
Sichuan Pickled Cucumbers
Sirloin Burgers with Wasabi Mayo and Ginger-Pickled Onions
Spicy Pickled Carrots and Asparagus
Summer Vegetable Pickles
Wasabi-Pickled Cauliflower