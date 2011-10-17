Celebrate the season's bounty of garden-fresh produce all year long by preserving your harvest. If you've never canned veggies or made jelly, don't worry. We have all the how-tos and recipes you need to fill your pantry with treats to enjoy when the summer is long gone.

Articles & Recipes

Heaven Preserve Us

A cookbook author reveals how she got hooked on canning and shares her tips for quick, easy and enjoyable preserving for the home cook. Plus, try her recipes for Jalapeño-Mint Jelly, Marinara Sauce and more.

Sour Power

Explore pickling with Food & Wine's Marcia Keisel and crunch on her Spiced Kirby Pickles and Mint and Cumin Pickled Carrots.

Harvest Boon

Discover a Midwestern chef's favorite ways to preserve fall farmers' market finds, such as Oven-Dried Zucchini and Reduced Cider.

More Recipes

