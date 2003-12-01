Presents at Every Price

At Lobel Modern, his Manhattan mid-century furnishings gallery, Evan Lobel sells handblown Venetian glasssome densely polka-dotted spheres, others willowy columns of stripes and spirals. Many are rare experimental designs made between 1930 and 1970 at a now-shuttered factory called A.VE.M., short for Arte Vetraria Muranese, or Muranese Art Glass. "The adrenaline rush was incredible, seeing these one-of-a-kind pieces that had been shelved 40 years ago and never moved," Lobel says about discovering the trove last year. He snapped up a few hundred pieces; now customers are snapping them up from him ($3,000 to $15,000 each; 212-242-9075).

Eve Kahn

For the Traditionalist

"Three Light Twist Arm" candelabra from Scully & Scully ($730 a pair; 800-223-3717). Crystal martini glasses from Swarovski ($280 for two; 800-426-3088). Spiral-handled olive dish from Steuben ($400; 800-STEUBEN). "Finial Collection" sugar bowl ($650) and spoon ($110) from Asprey (800-883-2777). "Aux Dauphins" cup and saucer from Bernardaud ($150; 800-884-7775). Leather wine carrier by Plata Lappas from Bergdorf Goodman ($225; 800-218-4918). "Wine and Dine" puzzlefrom Stave Puzzles (from $1,190; 802-295-5200).

Sonali Laschever

For the Modernist

Silk cocktail umbrellas from Neiman Marcus ($55 for four; 800-825-8000). "Peace Tree" potted olive sapling from Red Envelope ($45; 877-733-3683). Green-lacquered trays by Maga Sabao from Tabletop ($38 to $48; 202-387-7117). Silver-plated bowl from Armani Casa ($45; 212-334-1271). Framed original photograph from a vegetable series by Lynne Weinstein ($125; 802-387-4387). Six-piece melamine nesting-bowl set from Crate & Barrel ($40; 800-996-9960).

S.L.