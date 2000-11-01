When time is tight, I frequently rely on soup for a fast meal. I have a pool of wonderful recipes and, although the ingredients may vary from one to the next, I find that a couple of techniques stay the same. Almost all of the purees, such as the creamy fennel soup, involve a simple three-step process: I sauté vegetables, add store-bought broth and perhaps potatoes and let everything simmer, then puree the mixture and season it. Alternatively, I make a clear soup, like the ginger broth with shiitake mushrooms, simmering the broth in a pot while I quickly sauté fresh vegetables in a pan. When I combine all the ingredients, the result is intense and lovelyand quick.

Judith Barrett is the author of several cookbooks, including Pasta Verde (IDG Books Worldwide) and, most recently, Saved by Soup (William Morrow).