Portland, Oregon's SE Division Street

Sunshine Tavern

Jenn Louis, owner of Lincoln restaurant and an F&W Best New Chef 2012, recently opened this casual place on SE Division. “All kinds of people come in—families, people who sit at the bar—but everyone eats fried chicken and pizza,” says Louis. “We make our own soft-serve honey ice cream. It’s a tavern— nothing fancy.” 3111 SE Division St.; sunshinepdx.com.

Taste Unique

“This place is pretty darn adorable. The owner, Stefania Toscana, is Italian, and she makes everything by hand, whether it’s lasagna or noodles.” 2134 SE Division St.; tasteunique.com.

Southeast Wine Collective

“Four wineries, including Bow & Arrow Wines, share the equipment in this building. There’s a tasting room in the front, and some nice charcuterie and cheeses. I come here for wine with friends.” 2425 SE 35th Pl.; sewinecollective.com.

Pok Pok

“What can I say about this Northern Thai place? I love Pok Pok. Everybody loves Pok Pok!” 3226 SE Division St.; pokpokpdx.com. Photo © Melissa Broussard

Salt & Straw

“I go for the chocolate at this top-quality ice cream mini chain, but the candycap mushroom is delicious—it tastes like maple. I’m excited that a branch is opening down the street this summer.” 3345 SE Division St.; saltandstraw.com.

Insider Tip: Honey-balsamic-strawberry with cracked pepper is a cult favorite.

Lauretta Jean’s

“I recently had an heirloom apple pie at this great little pie shop, and my husband got a tasty egg-based savory pie with squash and some seasonal vegetables.” 3402 SE Division St.; laurettajean.com.

Stumptown Coffee

“Opened in 1999, this is the original location of the groundbreaking coffeehouse.” 4525 SE Division St.; stumptowncoffee.com. Photo © David Lanthan Reamer

Woodsman Tavern

“Duane Sorenson from Stumptown Coffee also owns Woodsman Tavern, the most upscale restaurant on the street. Last time I was here for brunch, I had wonderful, simply prepared trout with a delicate béarnaise. It has a market, too, with salumi and farm-fresh eggs.” 4537 SE Division St.; woodsmantavern.com.