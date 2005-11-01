Port producers are revamping their image with a slew of new, sleekly packaged bottlings with attention-grabbing typography and high-design labels, all aimed at a younger crowd. The majority are vintage-style "reserve" ports—fruity, ready to drink now and priced midway between basic ruby ports and more expensive late-bottled vintage ports (LBVs).

Reserves to Look For

Ramos Pinto The ultrasmooth, elegant Reserva Collector ($17).

Quinta do Noval The rich and chocolaty Special Reserve ($15).

Dow The drier-styled Trademark ($15).

In the Tawny Port Realm

Warre The luscious but light 10-year-old Otima is bottled in clear glass to show off its warm amber hue ($24).

A True Vintage Port

Sandeman The plummy, powerful 1999 Vau is the grandfather of this whole trend; it's been blended specifically for drinking on release ($35).