Pork: Grilled, Glazed & More

From baby back ribs to chorizo, F&W’s Melissa Rubel creates four fabulous pork recipes.

Melissa Rubel Jacobson
November 01, 2008

Spicy Pork Po’Boys
Melissa Rubel makes her po’boys with juicy grilled pork patties, topped with lettuce, tomato and a crunchy-creamy pickle-and-shallot mayonnaise.

Sticky Marmalade-Glazed Baby Back Ribs
Using baby back ribs that are precut shortens the cooking time. The marvelously sweet and sticky orange-marmalade glaze has a touch of crushed red pepper.

Asian Pork, Mushroom and Noodle Stir-Fry
This stir-fry calls for succulent pork tenderloin, shiitake, bok choy and chewy noodles—either Japanese curly noodles or instant ramen.

Rice with Chorizo, Shrimp and Green Olives
This recipe relies on excellent chorizo, the Spanish pork sausage.

