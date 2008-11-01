Pork: Grilled, Glazed & More

Spicy Pork Po’Boys

Melissa Rubel makes her po’boys with juicy grilled pork patties, topped with lettuce, tomato and a crunchy-creamy pickle-and-shallot mayonnaise.

Sticky Marmalade-Glazed Baby Back Ribs

Using baby back ribs that are precut shortens the cooking time. The marvelously sweet and sticky orange-marmalade glaze has a touch of crushed red pepper.

Asian Pork, Mushroom and Noodle Stir-Fry

This stir-fry calls for succulent pork tenderloin, shiitake, bok choy and chewy noodles—either Japanese curly noodles or instant ramen.

Rice with Chorizo, Shrimp and Green Olives

This recipe relies on excellent chorizo, the Spanish pork sausage.

