Pork and Wine: A Pairing Guide

Ham, Bacon or Sausages

The fruit and acidity of off-dry German Rieslings balance the smoke and salt in ham and bacon, while Rieslings from Alsace, France, have the weight to stand up to sausages. Try the 2002 Bassermann-Jordan Spätlese Pfalz Forster Jesuitengarten from Germany ($28) or the 2002 Hugel from Alsace ($16).

Spicy Pork

The spice and light sweetness of Gewürztraminer will flatter similar flavors in spicy pork dishes. Try the 1999 Trimbach Cuvée des Seigneurs de Ribeaupierre ($30).

Herbed Pork

A creamy Chardonnay with notes of apple, citrus and oak won’t overwhelm the mild herbal flavors in roasts or braises. Try the 2002 Beringer Private Reserve ($27).

Asian-Spiced Pork

The deep fruitiness, low tannins and hint of soy in a New World Pinot Noir give it a special affinity for pork with Asian spices. Try the 2002 Brick House Les Dijonnais ($42).

Roast Suckling Pig and Barbecued Ribs

Bold pork dishes with lots of crispy fat or tomato-based sauces require a spicy red with acidity and low tannins, like a medium-bodied Zinfandel. Try the 2001 Dry Creek Vineyard Old Vines ($18).



RELATED: Spice-Roasted Pork Tenderloin