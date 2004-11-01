Pork and Wine: A Pairing Guide

All pork has an underlying sweetness and lightness that pairs best with light-to-medium-bodied wines with lots of fruit and low tannins.
Ham, Bacon or Sausages
The fruit and acidity of off-dry German Rieslings balance the smoke and salt in ham and bacon, while Rieslings from Alsace, France, have the weight to stand up to sausages. Try the 2002 Bassermann-Jordan Spätlese Pfalz Forster Jesuitengarten from Germany ($28) or the 2002 Hugel from Alsace ($16).
Spicy Pork
The spice and light sweetness of Gewürztraminer will flatter similar flavors in spicy pork dishes. Try the 1999 Trimbach Cuvée des Seigneurs de Ribeaupierre ($30).
Herbed Pork
A creamy Chardonnay with notes of apple, citrus and oak won’t overwhelm the mild herbal flavors in roasts or braises. Try the 2002 Beringer Private Reserve ($27).
Asian-Spiced Pork
The deep fruitiness, low tannins and hint of soy in a New World Pinot Noir give it a special affinity for pork with Asian spices. Try the 2002 Brick House Les Dijonnais ($42).
Roast Suckling Pig and Barbecued Ribs
Bold pork dishes with lots of crispy fat or tomato-based sauces require a spicy red with acidity and low tannins, like a medium-bodied Zinfandel. Try the 2001 Dry Creek Vineyard Old Vines ($18).
RELATED: Spice-Roasted Pork Tenderloin