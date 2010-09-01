Popcorn Snacks & Corn Spirits

3 New Popcorn Snacks

1. P.I.Y. Popcorn Kit

479° Popcorn's new pop-it-yourself kit comes with a jar of organic popcorn kernels and four terrific flavoring blends: two salts and two sugars. $35; 479popcorn.com.

2. Honeycomb Crunch

Liddabit Sweets ingeniously adds crispy bits of honeycomb to caramel corn, then drizzles on dark chocolate. $8.50 for 7 oz; liddabitsweets.com.

3. Bourbon & Pecans

The Chicago confectioner Salted Caramel folds bourbon caramel and house-smoked pecans into its latest sweet-savory popcorn candy mix. $12 for 8 oz; saltedcaramel.net.

New Corn Spirits

© Hector Sanchez



Dad's Little Helper

Rogue Ales's crisp 40-percent-corn malt liquor has fans like Greg Engert of DC's Birch & Barley. rogue.com.

© Hector Sanchez



Glen Thunder

Finger Lakes Distilling's unaged 100-percent-corn whiskey has a sweet-corn finish. fingerlakesdistilling.com.

Great Ideas for Corn:

Corn Accessories Fresh-corn Ice Pops Terrific Corn Recipes