Popcorn Snacks & Corn Spirits

Emily Kaiser Thelin
September 01, 2010

3 New Popcorn Snacks

1. P.I.Y. Popcorn Kit

479° Popcorn's new pop-it-yourself kit comes with a jar of organic popcorn kernels and four terrific flavoring blends: two salts and two sugars. $35; 479popcorn.com.

2. Honeycomb Crunch

Liddabit Sweets ingeniously adds crispy bits of honeycomb to caramel corn, then drizzles on dark chocolate. $8.50 for 7 oz; liddabitsweets.com.

3. Bourbon & Pecans

The Chicago confectioner Salted Caramel folds bourbon caramel and house-smoked pecans into its latest sweet-savory popcorn candy mix. $12 for 8 oz; saltedcaramel.net.

New Corn Spirits

Dad's Little Helper 40-percent corn malt liquor

Dad's Little Helper

Rogue Ales's crisp 40-percent-corn malt liquor has fans like Greg Engert of DC's Birch & Barley. rogue.com.Glen Thunder, Finger Lakes Distilling's unaged 100-percent-corn whiskey

Glen Thunder

Finger Lakes Distilling's unaged 100-percent-corn whiskey has a sweet-corn finish. fingerlakesdistilling.com.

