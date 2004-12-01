Pop Culture: Champagne Trends

What do fountain pens, wet suits and pink plastic straws have to do with Champagne? More than you might think, as evidenced by the following new products.

Krug For just under $1,000, you can own a piece of Krug's famous French oak casks. The prestigious Italian pen maker Omas is fashioning wood from retired barrels into limited-edition pens with 18-karat gold and platinum-plated details ($990; omas.com).

Veuve Clicquot A chic zip-up jacket designed to keep its Brut Yellow Label properly cool is made of neoprene, the same material that's used for scuba-diving suits ($10; e-clicquot.com).

Pommery Five years ago, Pommery launched the split-size Champagne craze with POP. Now there's Pink POP, a fruity rosé sparkler in bright pink bottles. The four-pack comes with bright pink straws ($52; pop-champagne.com).