Planting a Cocktail Garden

Philippe Gouze envisions two cocktail gardens, each with the same plants.
© Matt Caserta.
The first (above) is orderly; the second (below) is a crazy quilt. Gouze recommends richters.com for buying seeds.
- Anise Hyssop (anise-flavored herb)
- Borage
- Bronze Fennel
- Calendula (yellow marigold flower)
- Chamomile
- Chervil
- Cilantro
- Fruity Sage
- Nutmeg Geranium
- Lemon Thyme
- Lemon Verbena
- Marigold
- Chocolate Mint
- Pineapple Mint
- Nasturtium (spicy flower)
- Johnny-Jump-Up (colorful flower)
- Purple Basil
- Sorrel (tangy, leafy herb)
- Thai Basil
Plus: F&W's Ultimate Herb Guide
© Matt Caserta.
More Cocktail Tips:
Garden to Glass CocktailsInvent Your Own Cocktail Party Ultimate Cocktail Guide