Planting a Cocktail Garden

Philippe Gouze envisions two cocktail gardens, each with the same plants.

William L. Hamilton
July 01, 2010

© Matt Caserta.

The first (above) is orderly; the second (below) is a crazy quilt. Gouze recommends richters.com for buying seeds.

  • Anise Hyssop (anise-flavored herb)
  • Borage
  • Bronze Fennel
  • Calendula (yellow marigold flower)
  • Chamomile
  • Chervil
  • Cilantro
  • Fruity Sage
  • Nutmeg Geranium
  • Lemon Thyme
  • Lemon Verbena
  • Marigold
  • Chocolate Mint
  • Pineapple Mint
  • Nasturtium (spicy flower)
  • Johnny-Jump-Up (colorful flower)
  • Purple Basil
  • Sorrel (tangy, leafy herb)
  • Thai Basil

© Matt Caserta.

