Places to Eat and Sleep in Asia

Liqun Roast Duck Restaurant, Beijing

“A very simple but charming place,” says Alessia Antinori, the export manager and a winemaker for Marchesi Antinori. “The last time I was there, I ate an entire Peking duck.”

Red Capital, Beijing

“This hotel and restaurant, located down two back alleyways, feels like China in the 1950s.”

Song, Hong Kong

“The Vietnamese food is very fresh and the restaurant is quite modern; it’s near the Soho district in Hong Kong.”

Mansion Hotel, Shanghai

“This is where I usually stay; it is in an excellent location, has a lot of character and is a good value, especially for Shanghai.”

Din Tai Fung, Taipei

“This restaurant has branches all over Asia, but this is the original. The dumplings are excellent.”

Trishna Restaurant, Mumbai

“An amazing seafood restaurant in the south of Mumbai. The crab dish is a must-try.”

Park Hyatt Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City

“A truly luxurious hotel in the center of Ho Chi Minh City; ask for a room that opens onto the courtyard.”

Blue Elephant, Bangkok

“This classic restaurant features ‘Royal Thai cuisine.’ ” There’s also a cooking school.

